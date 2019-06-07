CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
_____
244 FPUS51 KBOX 070816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
CTZ002-072000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ003-072000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ004-072000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
