CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

_____

735 FPUS51 KBOX 290816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed May 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather