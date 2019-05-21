CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 20, 2019

_____

368 FPUS51 KBOX 210816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue May 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

