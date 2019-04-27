CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,
decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
