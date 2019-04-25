CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2019

_____

619 FPUS51 KBOX 250816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Apr 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

