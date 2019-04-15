CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019
739 FPUS51 KBOX 150816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Apr 15 2019
CTZ002-152000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Apr 15 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this afternoon.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much
cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ003-152000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Apr 15 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s this
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ004-152000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Apr 15 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this
afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
