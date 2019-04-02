CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019

_____

583 FPUS51 KBOX 020816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Apr 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather