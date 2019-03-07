CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019

_____

329 FPUS51 KBOX 070916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

CTZ002-072100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ003-072100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

$$

CTZ004-072100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain with snow likely. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather