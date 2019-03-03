CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2019
764 FPUS51 KBOX 032116
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
CTZ002-040900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in
the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in
the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
CTZ003-040900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in
the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
CTZ004-040900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EST Sun Mar 3 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in
the mid 30s. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
