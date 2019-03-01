CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

815 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

815 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

815 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in

the mid 20s. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

815 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and sleet likely after midnight.

Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Cold with highs in

the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing rain.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

