CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
_____
666 FPUS51 KBOX 182116
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
CTZ002-190900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet with snow likely.
Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and freezing rain.
Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
freezing rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ003-190900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain and sleet with snow likely.
Light snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows around
30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ004-190900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
this evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet. Light snow
accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing
rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing
rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather