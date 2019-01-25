CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
_____
025 FPUS51 KBOX 250616
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
CTZ002-250900-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to
10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
$$
CTZ003-250900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 14. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to
10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs 15 to 20.
$$
CTZ004-250900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around
10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20.
$$
