Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers,

rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers and freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs

in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

