CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Near steady temperature in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold with highs
in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain. Cold with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the
mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs
in the mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
