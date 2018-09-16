CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
070 FPUS51 KBOX 160516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
CTZ002-160800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ003-160800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ004-160800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature around 60. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather