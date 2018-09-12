CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
886 FPUS51 KBOX 121416
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
CTZ002-122000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-122000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ004-122000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Areas of
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
