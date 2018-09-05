CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
_____
011 FPUS51 KBOX 050816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 5 2018
CTZ002-052000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ003-052000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ004-052000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Wed Sep 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
