CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

091 FPUS51 KBOX 122016

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

CTZ002-130800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in

the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-130800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Areas

of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-130800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Sun Aug 12 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Areas of fog.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather