CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

431 FPUS51 KBOX 310816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

CTZ002-312000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-312000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ004-312000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog this morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

