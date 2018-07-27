CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

178 FPUS51 KBOX 270516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

CTZ002-270800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-270800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-270800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather