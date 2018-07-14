CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

376 FPUS51 KBOX 140216

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

CTZ002-140800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-140800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-140800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 PM EDT Fri Jul 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather