CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

_____

289 FPUS51 KBOX 040516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CTZ002-040800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-040800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-040800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

