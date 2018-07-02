CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

802 FPUS51 KBOX 021416

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to

100 early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 101 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows

around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Hot with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Hot with highs

around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

_____

