CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

_____

053 FPUS51 KBOX 010516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

CTZ002-010800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-010800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 101 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-010800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 102 early in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather