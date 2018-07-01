CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:23 am, Sunday, July 1, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018
_____
053 FPUS51 KBOX 010516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018
CTZ002-010800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
values up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index
values up to 105 early in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values up to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-010800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 101 early in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-010800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sun Jul 1 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 102 early in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
