CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:23 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CTZ002-240800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
morning. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
$$
CTZ003-240800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ004-240800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog in the
morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
