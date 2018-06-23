CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

811 FPUS51 KBOX 230516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CTZ002-230800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-230800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-230800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

