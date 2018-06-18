CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

