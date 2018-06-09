CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

779 FPUS51 KBOX 090215

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 PM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

CTZ002-090800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 PM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-090800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 PM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-090800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 PM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

