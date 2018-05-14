CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 14, 2018

841 FPUS51 KBOX 142316

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

CTZ002-150800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Areas of

fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ003-150800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of

fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Areas of

fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-150800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 PM EDT Mon May 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Areas of fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Areas of

fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

