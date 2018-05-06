CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

689 FPUS51 KBOX 060216

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

1015 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

CTZ002-060800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

1015 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-060800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

1015 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Scattered showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

$$

CTZ004-060800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

1015 PM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

