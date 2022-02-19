CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and sleet in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

