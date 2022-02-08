CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

456 AM EST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

