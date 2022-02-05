CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 4, 2022

950 FPUS51 KALY 050856

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050854

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

CTZ001-052100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much colder with

highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ013-052100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EST Sat Feb 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

