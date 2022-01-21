CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 20, 2022

968 FPUS51 KALY 210856

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210854

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

CTZ001-212100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

355 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to 10 above.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ013-212100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

355 AM EST Fri Jan 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

