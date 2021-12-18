CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 17, 2021

187 FPUS51 KALY 180914

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180912

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

412 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

CTZ001-182100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

412 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet. A chance of snow this morning, then freezing rain

this afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely or a

chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Little or no additional

snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ013-182100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

412 AM EST Sat Dec 18 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sleet. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 19. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather