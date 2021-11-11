CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

CTZ001-112100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Scattered rain showers. Scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ013-112100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EST Thu Nov 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

