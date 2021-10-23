CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021 _____ 263 FPUS51 KALY 230751 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 230750 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021 CTZ001-232000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ013-232000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 350 AM EDT Sat Oct 23 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather