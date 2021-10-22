CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

936 FPUS51 KALY 220729

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220728

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

CTZ001-222000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

328 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to

around 60 this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

CTZ013-222000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

328 AM EDT Fri Oct 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

