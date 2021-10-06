CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

002 FPUS51 KALY 060739

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 060737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

CTZ001-062000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ013-062000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

