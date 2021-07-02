CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021 _____ 926 FPUS51 KALY 020749 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 020746 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 346 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021 CTZ001-022000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 346 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ013-022000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 346 AM EDT Fri Jul 2 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather