CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 _____ 923 FPUS51 KALY 010804 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 010802 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 402 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 CTZ001-012000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 402 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ013-012000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 402 AM EDT Thu Jul 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather