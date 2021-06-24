CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Thu Jun 24 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

