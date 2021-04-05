CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021

479 FPUS51 KALY 050801

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

400 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40.

$$

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

400 AM EDT Mon Apr 5 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

$$

