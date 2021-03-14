CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 13, 2021

050 FPUS51 KALY 140745

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140743

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

343 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

CTZ001-142000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

343 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Blustery and much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-142000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

343 AM EDT Sun Mar 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

