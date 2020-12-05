CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 4, 2020

_____

959 FPUS51 KALY 050853

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050851

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

CTZ001-052100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-052100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather