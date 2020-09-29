CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

_____

973 FPUS51 KALY 290742

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290741

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

341 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

CTZ001-292000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

341 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Humid with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-292000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

341 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this

morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather