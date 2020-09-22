CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

396 FPUS51 KALY 220827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

CTZ001-222015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CTZ013-222015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

427 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NAS

