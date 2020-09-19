CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
_____
267 FPUS51 KALY 191419
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 191416
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1016 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
CTZ001-192000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1016 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ013-192000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1016 AM EDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather