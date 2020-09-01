CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

438 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

