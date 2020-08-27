CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
865 FPUS51 KALY 270737
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 270736
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
336 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
CTZ001-272000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
336 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large
hail in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
CTZ013-272000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
336 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
damaging winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather